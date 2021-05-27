Geyer’s Garden: How to take care of your tree

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week Jim Geyer discussed planting trees, today he’s ehre for you with how to keep them healthy.

One common tree fungus to look out for is anthrax nose, which despite the name it isn’t like the poison that kills humans. It’s particularly bad on sycamore trees, but it can also attack maples and oaks and some garden plants.

The best way to handle the fungus is to prune the areas where its infected, but avoid spraying pesticides.

The tree shouldn’t die from the fungus, but it can stunt growth and make the tree lose leaves.

As for keeping the tree healthy, fertilizing the tree can help keep it strong and make it produce tastier fruit.

Check out Jim Geyer’s full tips in the video above.