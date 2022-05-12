LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s another day in Geyer’s Garden, and those with a green thumb can stop at an event in Lansing this weekend.

Through the city of Lansing, the Neighborhood and Bloom Grant with Downtown Lansing Inc. is allowing parts of the downtown Lansing area to be rejuvenated with a floral display.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., Downtown Lansing Inc. will be meeting outisde of their office at 112 South Washington Square to get started on planting all sorts of flowers.

“We’re going to have a fun planting day for a few hours,” said Whitney Roberts with Downtown Lansing Inc.

The fun will extend all the way onto parts of Michigan Ave., revitalizing the area for visitors old and new.

There will be a wide variety of flowers that will be planted, including tulips.

“We’re going to try and hold off on some rain, which eventually is going to come on Saturday,” said Jim Geyer.

So if you are in need of plans this weekend, or want to get gardening- stop on by!