Geyer’s Garden: The best way to plant flowers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Looking to plant some flowers? 6 News is here for you with some tips on how to get your flower garden started.

The best soil for flowers can be found after digging about a foot down in your garden. Make sure there’s enough dirt to keep the plant healthy – around two to four inches from the base. You can also sprinkle a bit of mulch on top to keep the plant happy.

It’s important to remember that flowers don’t like frost at all, and if you want to avoid frost then planting later in the Spring may be best for you.

Also, keep your flowers wet too. It’s important to make sure they don’t dry out.