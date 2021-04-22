Geyer’s Garden: Tips for getting your garden in shape

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the weather warming up and summer around the corner, you may be thinking about getting your garden in shape.

6 News’ Jim Geyer is here for you with tips on how to get your garden ready for the summer.

Right now, gardeners can safely plant shrubs, perennials, potatoes, asparagus, spinach, peas and strawberries.

Potatoes are one of the easiest plants to grow, as they can even grow in a bag. As long as the plant has the correct amount of soil, it should grow.

Asparagus is doable for beginners, but does take a few years to establish, said Lisa Bashline, the sales manager at Van Attas.

Asparagus is also generally ignored by rabbits and deer she said, which makes the plant perfect for those who live in areas with large wild life populations.

Looking for more gardening tips? Check out Jim’s full discussion with Lisa in the video above.