Geyer’s Garden: Tips for your lawn

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The sun is coming out, and that means it’s time to mow the grass.

Meteorologist Jim Geyer is here for you with some tips on how to maintain your lawn – some of them you may never heard of.

Grass grows quickly this time of year, especially with all the rain we’ve been having, and it’s best to keep on top of mowing, said Dennis of Land Visions.

If you don’t want to be on your mower every other day, it’s important to cut your lawn as short as possible without making a mess or damaging the roots.

Dennis says he and his crew keep their mowers three to four inches off the ground. 3.5 inches is Dennis’ preferred height.

Land Visions suggests mowing your lawn once a week, but things like fertilizer and heavy rains can require two-cuts per week.

All this mowing can take a toll on your blade, however. Dennis recommends sharpening it after every-other mow.