Geyer’s Garden: When’s the best time to plant trees?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week we talked about planting flowers, but on this week’s Geyer’s Garden we’re all about trees.

Now is a great time to plant a tree. It’s never a bad time to plant a tree, but the warm spring weather makes this time of year perfect for tree planting. Fall is also a great time to plant a tree.

One thing to keep in mind is not overwatering. You don’t want to drown your tree so avoid watering every day or putting in an irrigation system.

Trees are different than other plants, though as they’re more vulnerable to over watering.

It’s also not a bad idea to plant a root simulator with your tree to help prevent transplant shock.

You want to fertilize in the spring and not avoid fertilizing in the heat of summer.

Take a look at WLNS’ Jim Geyer’s full tips in the video above.