LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Lansing police now say one of the guns found during the investigation into a shooting on Lansing’s south side is what’s known as a ghost gun. This means it did not have any serial numbers and could not be traced to anyone owning it.

The shooting happened at the Edgewood Villas Apartments Monday. Investigators say they received a call of “several subjects walking around armed with firearms.”

Multiple police departments swarm Lansing apartment complex. (WLNS)

Officers heard gunfire when they arrived on scene, police say, adding one of the people was seen running away into a nearby apartment. Police say people at the scene told them the person running was the one who was shooting a gun.

After a standoff, police got the suspect out of the apartment and arrested them.

Once inside the apartment police say they found two illegal guns, one of them being a ghost gun.

Police did not release the suspect’s name or age at this time.