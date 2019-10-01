“Ghostface” makes appearance in online house listing

Ghostface peers through the window of a Lansing house for sale at 809 N. Chestnut St.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Century 21 Real Estate Broker James Pyle recently listed a century-old Lansing house for sale online.

His goal was to get 1,000 views on the listing, so he decided to get creative and have his friend Bradley Johnson take some fun pictures.

“We went out and we got the scream costume and he dressed up and I took pictures of him wearing it,” Johnson said.

You might not notice it at first glance, but when you look a bit closer, you’ll see the all too notorious “Ghostface” peering out from behind a window.

Johnson shared the link to the listing and the photos on Facebook. In just a few days it had nearly 3 thousand shares.

Pyle was the man behind the mask and he said the listing now has nearly a million views on Zillow alone.

“I have never seen a response like this on any listing,” Pyle said.













Pyle said his goal was to get a good amount of views, but this particular idea was about more than just his job.

“It’s Halloween time… make some people smile,” Pyle said.

James and Bradley never expected their photos to generate this much buzz, but they say they hope their spooky prank reminds other people not to be afraid to have a little fun.

The listing for the house located at 809 N Chestnut St. can be found here.