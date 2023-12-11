EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the fourth night of Chanukah, and Michigan State University students and leaders gathered outdoors by “Sparty” on Sunday evening to light the Menorah together.

The MSU Chabad rabbi and student members led the community in the lighting ceremony. MSU interim president Teresa Woodruff lit the first candle.

Latkes and jelly-filled donuts were available for those in attendance, and the MSU fire department did a giant chocolate gelt drop.

“I think being able to do this at MSU, bring the MSU Jewish community together–especially with just everything going on in the world and the things going on on campuses across the U.S.–I think it’s important just to be able to be here and celebrate this at the Spartan statute and bring everyone together,” said organizer Brian Goldsmith.

Chanukah began Dec. 7, and after Sunday there are still four days left in the Festival of Lights.