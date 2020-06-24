Gig workers rally at the Capitol for unemployment extensions

Imagine receiving a call saying you may not be able to work again until next year.

“We could be out of work for years,” says Angela Simpson who came all the way from Detroit to rally with her mother, Mary.

Gig workers from across the state are suffering, they have not had any work since things started to shut down in March and have no idea when they will be able to work again.

“I don’t believe people realize all we do back there, its to draw attention to them that there is so many that are out of work,” says Mary Simpson.

Dozens of protestors gathered at the Capitol today to send a message, that they need their unemployment benefits extended to for as long as they are out of work.

“Please extend the benefits support the people that provide your entertainment you know these are the people give their blood sweat and tears to bring you entertainment,” says Angela.

The cares act is set to expire at the end of July, but numerous events like concerts, musicals and plays have been either postponed or canceled. Some won’t be back until 2021.



Mary says, “we really do need our extensions to help us out we all have car payments house payments and things to take care.”

The rally started at 10 this morning and lasted until noon. Protestors across Michigan came out to Lansing today to show lawmakers they need help.