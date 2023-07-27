LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on Thursday met with some of Michigan’s highest-ranking military officials to discuss how to prevent veteran suicides.

The U.S. Veterans Administration says that 22 veterans take their lives every day.

They are often men and women who spent time overseas and are struggling to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“They’re not always able to empathize. You can’t always talk to them about what you saw, what you experience or what your hopes are going forward. People may want to, but they may not literally have the language. So that can lead to a deep sense of despair and loneliness,” said Gilchrist.

Military leaders, politicians and charities discussed how to reach their goal of zero veterans committing suicide each year.

“The biggest thing we have to do is make sure that people feel like they have a responsibility and an obligation and a value in tomorrow,” said Adam Hollier, Director of Michigan Veteran Affairs.

They say it starts with getting vets more resources, and more benefits.

“They earned them; they’re theirs already, and if they can take more advantage and be better connected to them, as you heard, they’re less likely to feel alone and therefore have those thoughts of suicidal ideation,” said Gilchrist.

The state allocated $2 million more in funding to the VA in the latest budget — and specifically aims to tackle the problem of suicide.

That includes money for more service dogs and job assistance.

“The best way they can do that is by hiring veterans and their spouses and the dependents. By making sure that those families’ members have real opportunities to have good quality of lives,”

Hollier said the aim is to make sure that every veteran feels that tomorrow has more opportunities than today.