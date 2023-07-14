TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, with the Michigan Department of Transportation, took a tour Friday morning of a Battle Creek-area bridge that the state will soon replace in the next round of the state’s Rebuilding Our Bridges program.

The program will replace the Old-27 Bridge, “a vital part of the community as it is used for school bus routes and, as an emergency route for Interstate 69; about 2,000 vehicles a day cross the bridge,” said a news release from the state on Friday.

The bridge has been under load limit restrictions because of its deteriorating conditions. The plan is that the new bridge will be able to maintain full weight capacity.

The plan from the 2024 bipartisan budget includes $80 million to replace or rehabilitate more than 20 structurally deficient bridges across Michigan.