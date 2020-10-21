Gillespie Group, Mayor Andy Schor to hold ribbon-cutting for Block600

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gillespie Group President Pat Gillespie will be joined by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and representatives from Meijer this afternoon for an official ribbon-cutting of the newly opened Block600 Project.

The event marks the official opening of downtown Lansing`s first urban grocer connected to loft-living space, along with a 122-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel that is expected to open next spring.

It is the latest addition to Lansing`s growing stadium district, which is located at the southeast corner of East Michigan Avenue and South Larch Street across from the newly renamed Jackson Field.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 1 p.m.