Girl loses arm after reaching into pen at unlicensed animal rehab facility

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials have removed a half-dozen red foxes, three coyotes, and other animals from an unlicensed rehabilitation center in Michigan where the owner’s 2-year-old granddaughter lost an arm after reaching into a pen with two wolf-dog hybrids.

State conservation officers searching the Howling Timbers facility Friday in Muskegon also found 47 dogs that are believed to have been crossbred with wolves or other wolf-dog hybrids.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it learned in August that a girl had been bitten in July after putting her arm into a cage.

The agency revoked owner Brenda Pearson’s wildlife rehabilitation permit in 2010.