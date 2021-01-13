Girl Scout cookie season kicks off bringing joy during challenging times

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) It’s Girl Scout cookie time! Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan (GSHOM) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally today. It’s a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe. Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program—including taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub.

Thinking outside of the cookie box, girls are also using Digital Cookie, which is a contactless web based platform, where customers can order Girl Scout Cookies online from local Girl Scouts. Through Digital Cookie, individual Girl Scouts create unique online store-fronts where customers can shop and place cookie orders for fan favorites like Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, and more. Shipping is available or customers can have their local Girl Scout deliver the cookies.

The platform also has on option to donate cookies to local Hometown Heroes. Last season, thanks to generous donations, GSHOM donated over 17,000 cookie packages and brought joy to front line heroes in hospitals, nursing homes, and COVID-19 testing centers, with hopes to exceed that number this year.

Isabella Nadgauda, a Girl Scout from local Troop #50336, said, “I think Digital Cookie is very good. I like that family can buy cookies from me that live outside of MI. My Great Aunt from New York got to support me and that made me very happy!”

Troop leader, Deanna Nadgauda said, “I personally love Digital Cookie. It’s so easy and convenient for customers to place their orders and pay and we could just drop cookies off with zero contact! It’s super easy to set-up, share with family and friends! Great tool to have!”

In addition to Digital cookie, customers can also buy Girl Scout Cookies in person from local troops. With safety precautions in place, some troops are holding “Drive-Through Cookie Booths” around town, where customers can order and pick up their favorite Girl Scout cookies, without leaving their vehicles.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities, and have fun learning new skills. And, the proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

To connect with a local Girl Scout to order cookies or to see a list of cookie booths in the area, visit gshom.org/en/cookies/find-cookies