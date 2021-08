LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fans of Girl Scout Cookies will be happy to know that a brownie based treat called Adventurefuls will be joining the lineup of cookies available nationwide for next year’s cookie season.

According to a release from the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, the Adventurefuls are “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”

Cookie season begins December 23 for the Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan.