Girl Scouts will launch a Virtual Cookie booth so you can get your cookies during ‘stay-at-home’

(Photo: Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts)

Michigan, USAThe Girl Scouts of America has announced they will be hosting a #VirtualCookieBooth during the coronavirus crisis.

75 cases of Girl Scout cookies have been purchased and donated to Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, Michigan to thank the front-line workers fighting the virus.

The Girl Scouts of America will be selling their classic cookies, $5 per box – Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Dosidos, Tagalongs, and the new Lemon Ups.

They also have two specialty cookies for $6 per box – S’mores and our gluten-free Toffee-Tastic.

They can be safely shipped or maybe found in your community. To purchase or donate cookies in your community, email gshom@gshom.org or call 1-800-497-2688.

