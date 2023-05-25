GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy has reported that most of its Grand Ledge customers have power again, following a power outage earlier on Thursday morning.

Grand Ledge Public Schools is dismissing students from three schools early on Thursday, due to the former outage.

Around 4,500 Consumers Energy customers in Grand Ledge experienced power outages starting about 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Consumers reported that power had been restored to all but fewer than 20 customers.

Students from Holbrook Elementary, Beagle Middle School and Grand Ledge High School will be released early, district officials reported.