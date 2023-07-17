LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Chevy unveiled its 2024 Traverse SUV at the GM Lansing Delta Assembly plant Monday morning. To make the newest model of Traverse, Chevy announced that it will be adding a third shift for the first time since 2017.

At this time, neither Chevy nor the UAW Local 602 are sure how many jobs this will create but are both excited for the future.

Chevy unveiled it’s 2024 Traverse SUV at the GM Lansing Delta Assembly plant Monday. (WLNS)

“ UAW Local 602 has met the bell. Every time, uh, we’ve been through, uh, covid, part shortages, chip shortages, and now we are finally gonna get back to three shifts,” Ryan Eding with UAW Local 602 told 6 News. “We lost (it) six years ago when we got rid of the GMC Acadia. And that’s a true dedication to the UAW Local 602 membership, and the quality cars and the passion they have building these beautiful vehicles.”

At the unveiling, designers of the new Traverse said one of their main goals was to make the SUV more like a truck.

One way the new model does this, according to Chevy, are the 22-inch tires used on the Z71 trim along with a larger engine.

The price of the car was not discussed at the unveiling and will be released when the Traverse hits dealerships later this year.