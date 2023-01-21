LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles.

The investment shows a commitment to Michigan. The motor giant is set to invest close to $600 million at its new Flint Engine Operations center and another $216 million to its Bay City Global Propulsion Systems plant, which produces engine components.

The Flint facility is where new V-8 engine blocks will be assembled. Officials with GM said construction work at the facility is set to begin immediately.

GM’s investment is expected to strengthen its full-size truck and SUV operations in Michigan and bring more jobs to the state.

GM previously stated its goal was to be fully electric by 2034, but experts said the company will need gas engines for more than a decade to meet that goal.

Leaders with the United Auto Workers union called the announcement a “win” for Michigan.

“We are still here. We’re still producing and we are still rolling strong,” said UAW President Ray Curry.