GM backs UAW’s efforts to unionize battery plant workers

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors announced on Tuesday that it will support efforts by the United Auto Workers to unionize the employees of two electric vehicle battery factories.

Previously, GM supported a plan for Ultium LLC to decide on a bargaining strategy for employees at plants in Ohio and Tennessee. Tuesday’s announcement reverses that position.

The new stance comes after the UAW called out GM and Ford in public statements, saying they have a moral obligation to pay good wages at battery plants. Those jobs will replace ones that were lost at combustion engine and transmission plants, so representing those workers is important for the future of the UAW.

GM’s position also falls in line with efforts by the White House to generate new jobs, and expand union influence, as the auto market transitions to electric vehicles.

“GM will build on a long history of supporting unions to promote safety, quality, training, and well-paying jobs for American workers,” the company said in a statement.