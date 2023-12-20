OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors is buying out Buick dealerships nationwide as part of shift to electric vehicle manufacturing and sales as a focus.

Dealers had an option: continue their affiliation with the iconic brand and the electric revolution, or drop the brand.

Nearly half of Buick dealers nationwide have taken the buyout.

(WLNS)

Tony Young, owner of Young Buick GMC, says the buyouts aren’t as depressing as they might sound at first.

“We didn’t lose dealerships,” Young tells 6 News. “We just lost a franchise, a low volume franchise, at a dealership.”

Young says the deals are a win-win. He owns four dealerships in mid-Michigan.

Tony Young owner of four dealerships. (WLNS)

“And we have two dealerships in our group that took that buyout,” he says. His locations in Vassar and Ionia took the buyouts, he says.

GM announced Wednesday that nearly half of the country’s Buick deals had taken the buyout offers – 47% in fact. Young notes that is because it is less expensive to drop the brand than to invest in selling EVs.

He says adding tools, training equipment and charging stations to one dealership can cost $400,000.

(WLNS)

“The Chevy Buick dealers, the majority of them, took the buyout on their Buick franchise because they can rely on Chevrolet – which is the lead volume vehicle to sell,” Young says. “They’d never make their money if they signed up for the electric car parts for Buick.”

A GM spokesperson says Buick dealers in more rural areas will likely take the voluntary deal.

Wolfgang Bauer, Michigan State University Distinguished professor, is an expert in EV and the growing market.

(WLNS)

He said there is a reason the rural dealers are likely to take the buyout deal.

“A lot of urban and suburban families will decide that an EV fits their lifestyle more so than a customer in a rural environment that has a long way to drive,” he says.

He notes this deal is similar to one made in 2008 to GM dealers on another brand – Pontiac.

“Buick dealerships in Lansing that had actually taken on Pontiac and the they were disappointed by Pontiac being discontinued,” he said. “Will they invest in technology where they’re not sure that it’s actually gonna be profitable?

(WLNS)

A spokesperson for GM says even with 47% of the Buick dealers gone, sales were up nearly 60% in the past year. And while there may be fewer dealerships offering up the iconic brand, Young says there’s no need for Buick fans to be concerned.

“Don’t give up on your local dealer,” he says. “Still go to your local dealer. See what he has to offer. And if you really want a Buick, there’s Buick dealers close by.”

The GM spokesperson says that nearly 90% of the U.S. population will remain within 25 miles of a Buick dealership, and by next year there will only 1,000 Buick dealerships nationwide.