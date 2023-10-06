LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the union works to get record contracts with the big three, some local workers face the devastating consequence of being laid off from their jobs. That’s what happened to a group of temporary workers at the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant Friday.

“I wish I were here to announce a tentative agreement at one or more of these companies, but I do want to be really clear, we are making significant progress,” said UAW President, Shawn Fain during a Facebook live update on the strike earlier in the day.

While Fain geared up for his announcement Friday about improving negotiations with General Motors temporary workers at the automaker’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant were informed they were being laid off.

Friday night, 6 News received a call from one of those temporary workers at the plant represented by UAW Local 652.

He said he and his co-workers were called to a meeting at the union hall at 2 this afternoon told to go homeoo.

Local 652 shared a statement on Facebook.

“During this round of negotiations and the subsequent stand-up strike we here at UAW Local 652 are being negatively impacted in our stamping division. This impact has driven the company to lay seniority members off to the street. In this time frame, our timeline for the usage of temporary employees has expired.”

The union went on to say, “The bargaining committee has worked rigorously to provide management with options to keep our seniority stamping and temporary members working. The company has chosen not to exercise any of our contractual options. As a result, the company will announce today that the temporary team members will end their assignments today. Again, we have spoken time and again with local management; their unwillingness to honor our seniority members and work with the local is why your assignment is ending.”

Currently, more than 2,100 GM workers have been laid off across the country – including in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. UAW and other workers who are laid off as a result of the strike are eligible for unemployment pay. UAW members who are actively striking qualify for $500 a week strike assistance from the union.