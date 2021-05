LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant is now planning to get back to work on the Chevy Camaro sooner than expected.

The plant has been shut down since May 10 due to the global shortage of semi-conductors. However, officials with General Motors say, the supply chain and production on the Camaro will resume on Monday, June 21.

The company also said — work on the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will remain on pause through the week of June 28.