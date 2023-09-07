DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors issued a counteroffer to the United Auto Workers in response to the worker demands. The automaker said Thursday that it had offered workers a 10% wage hike, in addition to two 3% annual lump sum payments.

The automaker said the proposed wage hike is the largest since 1999. It is also offering a $5,500 ratification bonus to workers, plus a $6,000 one-time payment and $5,000 in inflation-protection bonuses over the life of the workers’ agreement.

“After refusing to bargain in good faith for the past six weeks, only after having federal labor board charges filed against them,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in response to the offer. “GM has come to the table with an insulting proposal that doesn’t come close to an equitable agreement for America’s autoworkers. GM either doesn’t care or isn’t listening when we say we need economic justice at GM by 11:59 p.m. on September 14th. The clock is ticking. Stop wasting our members’ time. Tick tock.”