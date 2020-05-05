GM Lansing plants provide grant to aid nonprofit with COVID-19 challenges

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM’s lawsuit is not based on facts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors Lansing plants recently announced that the Greater Lansing Food Bank will receive a grant from GM totaling $65,000 to support local COVID-19 response efforts. The food bank is focused on providing emergency food to individuals and families in need throughout mid-Michigan. To support their efforts, please consider donating at https://greaterlansingfoodbank.org/get-involved.

“This investment in food resources for our region demonstrates GM’s commitment to taking care of the local region where GM facilities are located,” stated Greater Lansing Food Bank CEO Michelle Lantz. “Our food bank will be able to provide almost 200,000 meals with this single donation, which will significantly decrease hunger among residents. We are extremely grateful for their generosity.”

This grant is a part of GM’s larger initiative to bolster communities across the country as they combat the coronavirus, investing more than $2.65 million in 40 nonprofits and supporting employee volunteer and donation efforts. Included in these efforts is a $1 million grant to the DonorsChoose Keep Kids Learning program, which provides $1,000 credits to 1,000 teachers in high-need school districts.

Nationally, GM is also producing ventilators, face masks and other essential equipment for first responders. Visit https://media.gm.com/media/us/en/gm/coronavirus.html for more information.

