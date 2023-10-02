LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors said in a statement Monday that a portion of an Ohio factory, as well as an Indiana factory, will lay off workers as “ripple effects” of the strikes at the GM Lansing Delta Township assembly and another facility in Missouri.”

“The UAW leadership’s decision to call a strike at GM Wentzville Assembly, and now GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly, continues to have negative ripple effects. Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, a portion of GM’s Parma Metal Center and Marion Metal Center represented workforce will have no work available,” GM said in the statement. “The affected team members are not expected to return until the strike has been resolved. Since we are working under an expired labor agreement, there are no provisions for company-provided SUB-pay in this circumstance.”

The GM statement continued to directly blame the UAW strike for this week’s Indiana and Ohio layoffs: “We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and this is yet another demonstration of that fact. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

The Parma Metal Center is in a southern suburb of Cleveland, in northeastern Ohio; and the Marion Metal Center is in east-central Indiana, between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.

The Lansing Delta Township Assembly went on strike Friday, Sept. 29, after UAW President Shawn Fain said in an announcement that GM had failed to make satisfactory progress on a new contract for UAW workers. Workers at the Wentzville plant in Missouri have been on strike since Sept. 15, as part of the first wave of striking auto workers in this year’s contract negotiations with the Big Three.