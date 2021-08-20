GM recalling all Chevrolet Bolt vehicles

FILE – This Feb. 12, 2008 file photo shows the main entrance to the General Motors assembly plant in Silao, Mexico. Workers at the GM plant in Silao voted over two days, according to a Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 statement from Mexico’s Labor ministry, to end a collective bargaining contract negotiated by an old guard union. (AP Photo/Mario Armas, File)

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires.

The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles.

President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.

The recall announced Friday adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years to a previous recall of 69,000 older Bolts. Gm says in rare cases the batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires.