LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors is recalling nearly 670,000 SUVs.

Around 668,000 GM SUVs from 2020 to 2023 are being recalled because child seats may not be installed correctly, reports 6 News media partner MLive.

The alleged issue comes from the rear seat’s lower anchor bars. The bars apparently have too much powder coating, making the bars too thick and preventing a child seat from being installed.

If you must use a child seat in your 2020 to 2023 GM SUV, the automaker is recommending owners install child seats in the back seat with seatbelts until repairs can be made.

If you own one of these cars, you’ll receive a letter on June 26.

So far, no one has been injured.