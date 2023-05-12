DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors has recalled almost a million vehicles for faulty airbags.

FILE – The GM building in Detroit

That recall applies to certain Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave models from 2014 to 2017. Most, if not all of those vehicles were built at the Lansing Delta Township assembly plant.

A supplier manufacturing defect in the front driver-side airbags in those cars can cause them to rupture during deployment.

A representative at GM said they are still investigating this issue. They also say that the safety of their customers is their highest priority and they are working with a third-party engineering firm to further investigate the problem.