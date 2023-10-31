LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Most UAW Union employees who have been out of work on strike for several weeks are being told to return to work soon.

General Motors is recalling all “employees who were impacted by the recent strike-related work stoppage” at both the Lansing Regional Stamping plant and the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant.

Some workers at the Delta plant have been told to return Tuesday, Oct. 31. This includes:

All skilled-trades team members are required to work as previously communicated.

Second-shift team leaders are required to report.

Second-shift final repair employees are required to report.

All third-shift employees are required to report.

All normal operations at the plant are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Employees at the Lansing Regional Stamping plant are being told to return to work beginning on the morning of Nov. 2.

Affected LRS employees should return to work at these dates and times:

1 st shift (AA2) – 6 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 2

shift (AA2) – 6 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 2 2 nd shift (AA2) – 2p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2

shift (AA2) – 2p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 3rd shift (AA2, AA1 and B-32) – Third shift Friday at 10 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2

GM has not made an announcement yet on the Lansing Redistribution Center union employees who were also on strike.