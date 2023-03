LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors announced hundreds of layoffs on Wednesday.

According to the Detroit News, the automaker is cutting around 500 executive-level, salaried jobs.

GM has not said the exact number of employees both in the U.S. and overseas that will be affected. The company added that none of the cuts will be made with unionized, hourly workers.

The move was made as an effort to cut costs as GM pushes ahead in the electric vehicle market, The Detroit News said.