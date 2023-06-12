(FILE)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — General Motors officials were joined by Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor to announce a $632 million investment at the Fort Wayne pickup truck assembly plant. This plant manufactures the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

The automaker says the investment will be used for new equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas. GM officials say they are excited to update the plant for the next generation of trucks.

“We are announcing a significant investment to continue our industry-leading full-size truck business by preparing Fort Wayne Assembly to build the next generation.” said Gerald Johnson, Executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability.

Johnson adds that this investment shows their commitment to keeping GM jobs in Fort Wayne for years to come.

The Fort Wayne plant opened in late 1986 and recently celebrated the production of their 10 millionth truck.