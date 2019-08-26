GM union members to decide whether or not to strike

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The United Automobile Workers Union is urging its members to vote “Yes” on a strike authorization.

The current 4-year contract between GM and the UAW is set to expire Sept. 14th. Negotiations have been going on since mid-July, but so far, no deal.

“It’s all about keeping our jobs and getting our raises and keeping our benefits,” Sonya Jackson, an employee who works on the door line said.

Lansing’s Grand River and Delta Township plants employ more than four thousand people.

“We work hard… very hard,” Jackson said.

Jackson says she’s a single mom working hard to provide for her family.

“This is my only income. I know there’s a lot of single moms that works at GM and this is their only single income and you know, they don’t wanna have to go out and get another job,” Jackson said.

John Revitte, an expert in labor history and politics says a vote like this isn’t unusual.

“Since the 1960’s at least it’s normal in the auto industry that workers are asked who are union members are they willing to authorize their union to possibly strike if negotiations don’t go well with their employer,” Rivette said.

He said this cycle, though, is a bit different from the others.

“The companies have been highly successful in terms of what wall street says and so the workers feel like well they’re doing well…what about us,” Rivette said.

He also added that fears of an upcoming recession and threats of tariffs add another layer.

For Sonya, it’s about security and taking care of her family.

“I hope they can come down with something soon. We need our jobs, we need our raises, we need our benefits,” Jackson said.