LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the United Auto Workers Union, vote totals on local General Motors union votes to approve the tentative contract have passed.

In the latest count, with 100% of local workers voting, just under 55% of members voted yes and 45% voted no.

Yes – 54.74% – 19,683 votes

No – 45.26% – 16,274 votes

In Lansing workers with Local 602 (Delta Assembly) and 652 (Grand River) voted down the contract. Local 1753 voted for the contract.

The wage, benefit and cost-of-living agreements in the tentative agreement with GM include: