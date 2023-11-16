LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the United Auto Workers Union, vote totals on local General Motors union votes to approve the tentative contract have passed.
In the latest count, with 100% of local workers voting, just under 55% of members voted yes and 45% voted no.
- Yes – 54.74% – 19,683 votes
- No – 45.26% – 16,274 votes
In Lansing workers with Local 602 (Delta Assembly) and 652 (Grand River) voted down the contract. Local 1753 voted for the contract.
The wage, benefit and cost-of-living agreements in the tentative agreement with GM include:
- 25% wage increase over the life of the agreement (11% upon ratification; 3% over each of the next 3 years; 5% in Sept. 2027)
- Workers won back Cost of Living Allowance (COLA)
- Shortened progression to top wage from 8 years to 3 years
- By the end of this contract, the starting base wage for GM members will increase by about 70%–from about $18.04/hour to about $30.60/hour, with an estimated COLA
- The top wage will increase by about 33%–from $32.32/hour to $42.95/hour
- Workers who will now receive the main production rate of pay include GM Components Holdings workers, Customer Care and Aftersales workers and workers at GM Brownstown.
- At ratification, all full-time, temporary workers at GM with at least 90 days of employment will be converted to seniority employees.
- Full-time temporary workers will be automatically converted to seniority employees at 9 months; time spent as a temporary worker will be counted toward their progression.
- Ultium Cells employees will become GM employees and will be covered by the UAW-GM national agreement, with a few locally bargained supplements.
- Workers win the right to strike over plant closures, outsourcing and product disinvestment.
- GM will make five payments of $500 to current retirees and surviving spouses.