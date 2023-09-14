DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors announced a new offer to its United Auto Workers employees Thursday afternoon, following the United Auto Workers’ rejection of its first counteroffer last Thursday, Sept. 7.

GM Chair & CEO Mary T. Barra said in a news release Thursday, Sept. 14 that GM is now offering the following:

A 20% wage increase over the four-year contract, with a 10% increase in the first year

An increase in temporary team member wages to $20 per hour

Cost-of-living protection included for maximum wage earners

In-progression steps to maximum wages cut in half to four years

Continuing work for all manufacturing and warehousing sites

No change to healthcare premiums, and a 25% increase to the retirement healthcare plan

$500 to retiree benefit program; $1,000 to active-employee defined benefit program

Juneteenth holiday, 2 weeks of paid parental leave, up to 5 weeks of vacation

The UAW is now demanding a 36% pay increase, down from its original demand of 46%. The Associated Press reported that GM, Ford and Stellantis had all responded with offers that are “roughly half of that increase.”

UAW President Shawn Fain told the Associated Press Thursday that GM, Ford and Stellantis had all raised their initial wage offers, but that they had continued to reject some of UAW’s other demands.

UAW has given the Big Three automakers a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Thursday to reach a satisfactory agreement before the union goes on strike against the automakers.

“Ford’s CEO and Stellantis accused the union of failing to respond to offers,” The Associated Press reported Thursday. “It would be the first time the union has walked out at all three companies at the same time.”