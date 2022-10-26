JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community.

“I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis.

“Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays.

“It is go green all day every day and twice on Sundays,” said Antonio Parker.

For others like Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, it’s a rivalry that crosses family lines.

“It’s pretty contentious actually my daughters get pretty heated about it, but it’s all good-natured. At the end of the day MSU has won a lot more recently than U of M and I still remember the old stuff when U of M was dominant,” said Sheriff Schuette.

For Michigan super fans like Jerry Cox, it’s the memories of moments such as Charles Woodson’s Interception against Michigan State in 1997 that are forever tattooed in his mind.

“That interception was off the charts. Woodson was just a beast,” said Cox.

For Cox, bleeding blue is a family tradition and one he wears on his finger with a ring. It’s a symbol of a bond between father and son.

“I bought this for my dad many years ago. He wore it religiously all the time and when it comes to you know the week of Michigan, Michigan State I just feel him closer to me when I’m wearing his ring.”

Football and family is a trend that also bleeds green. Jackson high school football coach Antonio Parker’s had family wear the green and white. Together they are ready for Saturday.

“My wife, myself, my kids are all Sparties and most of my family are Sparties. We have some family that’s Wolverines, but I won’t hold that against them.”

With alliances split around town, there’s a lot on the line this Saturday.

“It gives you trash-talking rights for the rest of the year around the office around the neighborhood or it could mean you get trash-talked for a year,” said Hays.

Game time is set for 7:30 pm on Saturday.