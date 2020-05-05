GoFundMe for Family Dollar Store employee shot in Flint raises more than $200,000

Flint, Mich. (WLNS) — A GoFundMe for a Family Dollar Store employee who was shot for asking a woman to wear a mask in the store has raised more than 20 times the fundraising goal of $10,000.

According to the GoFundMe page, donations for Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn have totaled $216,535 with 6,600 donors and 12,200 shares in just three days.

Duper was a father and husband who leaves behind his eight children, wife and mother.

He was killed at the Family Dollar Store located at 877 E. Fifth Ave in Flint while on duty as a security guard.

Genessee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Monday he charged Ramonyea Bishop, 23, Larry Teague, 44 and Sharmel Teague, 45, with first-degree murder in connection with Friday’s shooting.

According to the prosecutor, the violence began when Munerlyn asked Sharmel Teague’s daughter to wear a face mask while in the store in order to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week mandated that all people wear a face covering in public enclosed spaces, including stores.