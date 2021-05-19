GoFundMe for Grand Ledge Bus Drivers reaches $5,000

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – A GoFundMe fundraiser for Grand Ledge bus drivers has reached $5,000. The fundraiser is in response to an incident on Monday where a 9-year-old Grand Ledge boy was killed in a school bus crash.

While an investigation is still ongoing, officials believe that the bus driver was not negligent, nor were drugs or alcohol involved.

“Grand Ledge Bus Drivers are a family, and we take care of each other during times of tragedy and crisis,” says the GoFundMe page.

“The responsibility of a bus driver is greater than many could ever imagine. Your children are like our children for a couple hours a day. The grief that has come over us all is something that will take time to process. We pray for healing and understanding through this all. “

The fundraiser description says that the money donated will go directly to the two drivers affected by the crash. Any money left over from the $10,000 goal will be given to the boy’s family.

The victim’s family also has a GoFundMe, which can be found here.

The family’s fundraiser has raised $44,000, $14,000 more than the original goal of $30,000.

