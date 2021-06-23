Gofundme for Lansing House fire that “lost everything”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Fire crews responded to a house fire on 125 Horton Street in Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday morning.

The flames devoured the home, and a family member told 6 News that two of the four children in the home at the time of the fire were taken to the University of Michigan on ventilators, and expect to make a full recovery.

The family member also says the fire is also responsible for claiming the lives of four family pets, including two dogs, and the home was devoured in flames.

Susan Worden who lived in the home is now hosting a Gofundme to ask the community for aid and support. The page describes the scene she encountered when the fire emerged.

“I heard the alarm at about 8:45 this morning and went to see what it was. My dining room toward my backdoor was in 10-foot flames I ran back into the kitchen shouting to my husband the house was on fire and we needed to get the kids,” said Worden.

It’s still unknown what caused the fire, or the conditions of anyone else inside.

“We lived in this house for 12 years together and I lived in it my entire life outside of 3 years. Any donations will be greatly appreciated and will help us get back on our feet,” Worden said, “We were left with nothing but the clothes we were wearing. So any donations will be going to helping us get the items we need. Thank you so much.”

For More information visit their Gofundme page.