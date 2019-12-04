GoFundMe page started for Fowlerville family house fire

Fowlerville, Mich. (WLNS) —

A GoFundMe page has been started for a Fowlerville family who lost their home in a house fire.

All six residents (three male children 18, 17 and 12 years old and one girl, 15) made it out of the fire. All the pets are safe.

The family lost their three vehicles and do not have a mode of transportation to and from school and work.

The GoFundMe page has a fundraising goal of $10,000 to help the family with groceries and other expenses ahead of the holidays.

The link to the GoFundMe is below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/household-fire-took-everything?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_h6dq+household-fire-took-everything