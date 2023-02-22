EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a week following the shooting on MSU’s campus, five wounded victims remained hospitalized with varying conditions.

So far, “GoFundMe” pages for three different injured students collectively amassed more than $960,000.

On Wednesday, a new GoFundMe campaign was created by Josh Statly, an older brother of Nate Statly, who according to the description of the fundraiser was one of the five injured in the shooting.

Donations poured amassed more than $130,000 in donations within seven hours.

“Nate was unfortunately one of the victims of the recent shooting on MSU’s campus,” Josh Statly said. “Miraculously, Nate is still with us.”

He added that doctors said his path to recovery will be a long and difficult one.

Another student injured in the shooting is Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez. Her family posted an update on her fundraising page and said that she was shot with two bullets, one impacting five major organs.

“Unfortunately, her spleen was the organ that received the immediate impact and had to be removed.” Her family wrote. “Other organs impacted included her lungs, colon, stomach, and diaphragm.”

She’s currently majoring in Hospitality Business at MSU and is making a slow and steady recovery and has started physical therapy.

The third campaign identified an international student from China as John Hao.

According to his fundraiser, the bullet damaged his spinal cord and critically injured his lungs. This left him paralyzed from the chest down.

It added that he’s a passionate sports enthusiast and dreams of traveling the world while having a career in sports management.

Sparrow has not released the names of those who are injured. Of the five hospitalized, Sparrow officials said one student is in critical condition, three in serious, but stable, and one is in fair condition.

If you would like to donate to any of the MSU GoFundMes, you can click here.