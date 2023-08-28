LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan has dealt with everything from tornadoes to back-to-school in the past week, but at least gas prices statewide are down 10 cents since last Monday, AAA reported Monday.

Average prices in Lansing mirrored those reported statewide almost exactly, with a drop of 10.1 cents per gallon in Lansing over the last week, and an average citywide price of $3.76 per gallon Monday — the same average price as Michigan, according to GasBuddy.

At an average of $3.76 per gallon in Michigan for regular unleaded, gas is still 10 cents more expensive than this time last month, but 8 cents cheaper than this time last year, according to AAA.

When it comes to filling up your tank, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank, which is $22 less than the high price of 2022 last June.

Gas demand jumped from 8.85 to 8.91 million barrels per day, while total domestic stocks increased slightly. Though demand increased, growing stock levels pushed down prices.

According to GasBuddy, the fall in gas prices in Michigan and Lansing in the last week exceeds the fall in gas prices nationwide in the last week, which is by 4 cents per gallon, to an average of $3.78 per gallon.