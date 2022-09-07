EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Downtown East Lansing has a new bagel and deli restaurant to get excited for.

Goodfellas Bagel and Deli has grown as a popular local lunch spot thanks to its bagel sandwiches that stack up gourmet deli meats, cheeses, and other tasty ingredients.

The mafioso-themed joint debuted with a small, express-style location in downtown Lansing in 2019 and later opened a satellite shop across the street as a vendor at the Capital City Market Meijer.

Owner Adrian Joseph said an East Lansing location was a natural fit, as he needed more space to keep up with the demand Goodfellas was attracting.

Goodfellas Bagel and Deli owner Adrian Joseph.

“We knew we were going to do an East Lansing location when we had a bunch of students coming to the downtown location. It’s a small spot downtown, it was too much for that one location,” Joseph said. “The circumstances were right, and this place has everything we’re looking for.

After just a few days in business with limited hours, Joseph said the East Lansing shop has already earned some loyal fans.

“We’ve already started a relationship with some of the kids out there. They’re all nice people that support our business. It’s exciting to see the growth that we’ve made,” Joseph said.

The East Lansing Goodfellas is still in its soft-opening phase, with a special grand opening scheduled for Sept. 23.

What might be especially interesting for the MSU crowd is Goodfellas’ late night hours. It will have an additional shift on weekends where food will be served from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“We’re taking the same menu from downtown and adding some different times too. Fried foods, stuff that’s good for late night,” Joseph said. “We’ve got the best bagel sandwich in the city.”