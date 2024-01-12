LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When Drommar’s owner could no longer take care of him, he arrived at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Now, this playful, 1-year-old tabby is looking for a new home where he’ll get plenty of attention and love.

This goofy boy loves people. He’ll reach out and try to “grab” you if you walk past him without saying hello!

Drommar is 1 year old, loves people, and is accepting applications. (ICACS)

Still a very young kitty, Drommar would be perfect for a tabby kitten-loving household. Drommar has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you want to find out more about Drommar, you can click here or call ICACS at 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.