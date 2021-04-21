Goose patrols parking lot for eggs

WOODLAND PARK, NJ (WLNS) – Customers and employees at a New Jersey diner say an aggressive goose is protecting his young in the parking lot and has been attacking humans who get too close.

Witnesses say the male goose has frequently been spotted in the parking lot at the Park West Diner in Woodland Park.

At least one man has been knocked over and was left with bruises on his face from the bird’s pecking.

Experts say male geese are known to be aggressive this time of year because they are protecting their eggs.