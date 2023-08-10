LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In April and July of this year, members of the State and Local Republican parties got into altercations during meetings held at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. On Thursday morning, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis authorized several criminal charges as a result of both of these incidents.

Kelly Sackett, a 2022 legislative candidate from Kalamazoo County, and Melissa Pehlis of Macomb County were charged with Disturbing the Peace and Disorderly Jostling for their roles in the April incident.

Both charges are misdemeanors punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

A summons was issued for both women, which will require them to schedule a time with the 80th District Court for arraignment.

James Chapman was charged with Assault and Battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine, and Disturbing the Peace, for his role in the July incident.

A summons was issued for him as well.