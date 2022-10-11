LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist.

Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit.

His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims that Gilchrist violated the terms of a deal to fix up a property in the city, buying it for $13,000 dollars before selling it for almost $200,000.

Gilchrist denies breaking any deals, pointing out that the Detroit Land Bank approved the sale.

The Republican campaign for governor is calling for a debate between Hernandez and Gilchrist to address these accusations.

Early voting has already begun for the midterm election.