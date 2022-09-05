LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor Shane Hernandez is doing damage control after tweeting a picture of himself over the weekend standing in front of a “Three Precenters” flag.

That group has been linked to domestic terrorism plots across the country.



The Three Percenter’s ideology was founded in 2008, emerging from the antigovernment movement in the 90’s. Members have been linked to many domestic terrorist plots and it’s even classified as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government.

The group’s name comes from a claim that only three percent of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War.

A claim that has not been proven.

The group believes the United States is infringing upon its rights, including the second amendment.

Members are also upset with the government’s actions to fight COVID-19.

Its members favor armed resistance against government overreach, including right here in Michigan.

The FBI says the group involved in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer included members of the Three Percenters.

It has also been tied to domestic terrorism, including the one plot in Illinois in 2017 where the FBI says members firebombed an Islamic center and a women’s health clinic. No one was injured in those attacks.

Now Lt. Governor candidate Shane Hernandez has issued an apology on Twitter after appearing next to a Three Percenters flag in a photo taken over the weekend, one he quickly deleted. He says it was an accident and that he did not notice the flag.



Hernandez adds he was just buying honey from a Michigan businessman.