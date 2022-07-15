LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Republican candidates running for governor met for another debate today each one hoping to emerge as the front runner.

Four of the five Republican candidates for governor were present for the debate each one hoping to gain the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In the debate, they were asked how they would handle certain situations. The most notable being the state aid given to general motors and basic pork barrel spending in the latest budget

Although their answers slightly varied one thing they all agreed on was cutting taxes for big businesses.

“We need to attract business by lower regulations cutting corporate tax and making sure no governor can weaponize the health department,” said candidate Garrett Soldano.

“That’s why I would lower the corporate rate from 4.5 to 2.5 to make it more attractive and I would also get rid of the government oversight,” said Ralph Rebandt.

“And currently we don’t have that climate its a combination of taxes and regulations,” said Kevin Rinke

“The corporate income tax, which is 6% I believe, needs to be at least cut in half if not eliminated,” said. Ryan Kelly

After the debate, the question switched to who will be getting the endorsement from former president Donald Trump.

Many candidates believe an endorsement from him would make them the clear front-runner. However, according to one candidate Trump hasn’t made up his mind.

“People have said that he probably won’t endorse before the primary,” said Rebandt.

Data from multiple sources show Trump’s endorsement does carry a heavy weight

According to the New York Times, 63.5% of candidates who get trump’s endorsement win the vote

“So its been a knockdown drag out fist fight in a phone booth and everybody’s just waiting for something to happen and one thing is for certain, the people are going to vote here on August 2 and were going to find out who,” Soldano said.